Hinds Delay Release of New Album, The Prettiest Curse, Reschedule Tour Due to COVID-19

Hinds, photo by Keane Pearce Shaw

Hinds are the latest band to delay the release of their new album because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated for April 3rd, The Prettiest Curse is now set to arrive on June 5th via Mom + Pop. In a coinciding move, the Madrid indie outfit has also rescheduled their tour dates behind the LP.

The band issued a statement regarding the postponements, writing,



“we all need music now more than ever, and we were so excited to release our album next month and share it with you! but right now, things are a bit scary in spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album.”

The Prettiest Curse follows 2018’s I Don’t Run and has been previewed with the teaser tracks “Riding Solo”, “Good Bad Times”, and “Come Back and Love Me<3”.

Hinds aren’t the only ones pushing back their release date, and with the dip in album sales and streaming over the last week it’s not hard to see why. HAIM, Willie Nelson, DMA’s, and Jarv Is… have all shifted their albums’ releases, while countless festivals and tours have been postponed or canceled.

As for Hinds’ tour, they’ve pushed everything on their docket back to September and November. A handful of US shows have also been added in place of stops that couldn’t be rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. Find their updated itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Hinds 2020 Tour Dates:

04/13 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

04/15 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

04/18 — Dublin, GB @ The Grand Social

04/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

04/21 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/22 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

04/24 — Paris, FR @ Badaboum

04/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

04/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub

04/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/30 — Munich, DE @ Backstage Club

05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/15 — Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

05/19 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

05/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

05/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/29 — Portland, OR @ Star Theater

05/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/31 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/09 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

06/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

06/11 — Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

06/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

06/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

06/16 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/09-11 — Bilbao, SP @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/16-19 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/16-19 — Benicàssim, SP @ FIB Benicàssim

09/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

09/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

09/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

09/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

09/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

09/14 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Komedia

09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

09/17 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

09/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

09/22 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

09/23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

09/25 – Paris, FR @ La Badaboum

11/04 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/06 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

11/09 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

11/11 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

11/14 – Saint Louis, MO @ Ready Room *

11/15 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

11/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/20 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater ^

^ = New Venue

* = New Show