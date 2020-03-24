Hinds Delay Release of New Album, The Prettiest Curse, Reschedule Tour Due to COVID-19

Hinds are the latest band to delay the release of their new album because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated for April 3rd, The Prettiest Curse is now set to arrive on June 5th via Mom + Pop. In a coinciding move, the Madrid indie outfit has also rescheduled their tour dates behind the LP.
The band issued a statement regarding the postponements, writing,
“we all need music now more than ever, and we were so excited to release our album next month and share it with you! but right now, things are a bit scary in spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album.”
The Prettiest Curse follows 2018’s I Don’t Run and has been previewed with the teaser tracks “Riding Solo”, “Good Bad Times”, and “Come Back and Love Me<3”.
Hinds aren’t the only ones pushing back their release date, and with the dip in album sales and streaming over the last week it’s not hard to see why. HAIM, Willie Nelson, DMA’s, and Jarv Is… have all shifted their albums’ releases, while countless festivals and tours have been postponed or canceled.
As for Hinds’ tour, they’ve pushed everything on their docket back to September and November. A handful of US shows have also been added in place of stops that couldn’t be rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. Find their updated itinerary below, and get tickets here.
Hinds 2020 Tour Dates:
04/13 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk 04/15 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon 04/16 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand 04/18 — Dublin, GB @ The Grand Social 04/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3 04/21 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece 04/22 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom 04/24 — Paris, FR @ Badaboum 04/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet 04/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub 04/28 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen 04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Lido 04/30 — Munich, DE @ Backstage Club 05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church 05/15 — Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom 05/19 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground 05/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter 05/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater 05/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews 05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar 05/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater 05/29 — Portland, OR @ Star Theater 05/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret 05/31 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos 06/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium 06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre 06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar 06/09 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub 06/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues 06/11 — Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston 06/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues 06/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell 06/16 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall 06/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/09-11 — Bilbao, SP @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/16-19 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/16-19 — Benicàssim, SP @ FIB Benicàssim
09/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs
09/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
09/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
09/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
09/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
09/14 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Komedia
09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
09/17 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
09/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
09/22 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
09/23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
09/25 – Paris, FR @ La Badaboum
11/04 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/06 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^
11/09 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
11/11 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *
11/14 – Saint Louis, MO @ Ready Room *
11/15 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
11/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/20 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater ^
^ = New Venue
* = New Show