What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2020

Parasite (Neon)

Each month, Consequence of Sound rounds up a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Hulu. April 2020 promises a number of notable additions to the streaming platform, particularly the inclusion of Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar smash hit, Parasite.

Viewers may also want to make room in their queue for the second season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, the third and final season of Future Man, both chapters of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and the latest iteration of The Bachelor.



Those looking for more horror will find plenty of scares in Paranormal Activity 3, Misery, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, Zombieland, and, sure, why not, the critically acclaimed Frankenstein origin story Gods & Monsters.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on those snacks.

What’s Coming

Available April 1st

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)



Available April 3rd

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)



Available April 6th

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)



Available April 7th

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)



Available April 8th

Parasite (2019)



Available April 9th

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)



Available April 10th

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)



Available April 12th

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)



Available April 14th

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)



Available April 15th

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)



Available April 16th

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)



Available April 20th

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)



Available April 22th

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)



Available April 23rd

Cunningham (2019)



Available April 24th

Abominable (2019)



Available April 29th

Footloose (2011)



Available with the STARZ premium add-on:

The Accused (1988) (4/1)

Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)

Diana (2013) (4/1)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) (4/1)

Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)

The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)

The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)

Original Sin (2001) (4/1)

Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)

Showtime (2002) (4/1)

Snatch (2000) (4/1)

Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)

Superstar (1999) (4/1)

Surf’s Up (2007) (4/1)

Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)

WarGames (1983) (4/1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)

The Comedian (2017) (4/4)

Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)

Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)

Garden State (2004) (4/10)

Hellboy (2004) (4/10)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)

Rent Due (2020) (4/10)

The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)

The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)

Funny People (2009) (4/16)

Overcomer (2019) (4/17)

The Animal (2001) (4/17)

Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)

Bulworth (1998) (4/17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)

First Sunday (2008) (4/17)

The French Connection (1971) (4/17)

The Haunting (1999) (4/17)

Ithaca (2015) (4/17)

Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)

Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)

Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)

Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)

Beethoven (1992) (4/24)

Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)

The Bravest (2019) (4/29)



Available with the HBO premium add-on:

Run: Series Premiere (4/12)

Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)

We’re Here: Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)



Available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)

What’s Leaving

April 30th

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

American Buffalo (1996)

Cinderfella (1960)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Patsy (1964)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Still Smokin’ (1983)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

Judgment Day (1999)

Lord of War (2005)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

Southie (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

For Colored Girls (2010)

John Q (2002)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)