Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba

Idris Elba has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video posted to social media, the 47-year-old British actor said he was tested on Friday after learning he had been in contact with someone who also tested positive. Elba has been in quarantine since then and received confirmation of the positive test on Monday.



“I feel ok, I have no symptoms, so far, but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba explained.

Last week, Elba appeared alongside Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at WE Day 2020 in London. Trudeau tested positive last week.

Elba encouraged his fans to wash their hands and to practice social distancing. He added, “Transparency is probably the best thing right now. If you’re feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested, do something about it. It’s really important.”

“We live in a divided world right now, now the time for solidarity,” Elba said to close his remarks. “So many people whose lives have been affected, from those who’ve lost people who they love, to people who’ve lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

Elba joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Universal Music head Lucian Grainge, and actress Olga Kurylenko as prominent entertainment figures to have contracted the virus.