Imonolith Unveil “Becoming the Enemy” Featuring Avatar’s Johannes Eckerström: Stream

Canadian metal band Imonolith are gearing up to release their debut album, State of Being. The latest single, “Becoming the Enemy”, is premiering exclusively via Heavy Consequence.
The band’s lineup features numerous musicians from the Canadian metal community including Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian Wadell, along with Jon Howard of Threat Signal on vocals, guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush).
Given the member’s diverse musical backgrounds, Imonolith don’t fit any obvious metal genre tag. Van Poederooyen and Wadell bring elements of prog, while Howard’s vocals are rooted in the metalcore and extreme metal. “Becoming the Enemy” highlights the band’s varied skill set, and features a guest appearance from Avatar singer Johannes Eckerström.
“‘Becoming the Enemy’ is a song about becoming your own worst enemy,” Van Poederooyen said. “All of us have done it at some point of our lives. The point of the song lyrically is to learn from your mistakes instead of repeating them over and over.”
After offering up four singles from the album, Imonolith will release the LP in its entirety on March 27th. They’ll then immediately commence a lengthy European tour starting in Sheffield, UK — the band’s first headlining trek.
Pre-order State of Being via the platform of your choice. Stream the lyric video for “Becoming the Enemy” and see the full list of tour dates, album art, and tracklist below.
Imonolith 2020 European Tour Dates:
03/27 – Sheffield, UK @ Corporation
03/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank
03/29 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion
03/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
03/31 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
04/01 – London, UK @ Underworld
04/02 – Bree, BE @ Ragnarok
04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ High Voltage
04/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
04/06 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
04/08 – Mainz, DE @ Schon Schon
04/09 – Turin, IT @ Blah@Blah
04/10 – Como, IT @ Centrale Rock Pub
04/11 – Verona, IT @ The Factory
04/12 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse Bar
04/13 – Ljubljana, SL @ Orto Bar
04/14 – Zagreb, HR @ Hard Place
04/15 – Sofia, BG @ Live & Loud
04/16 – Bucharest, RO @ Quantic Club
04/17 – Budapest, HU @ ROBOT
04/18 – Geislingen, DE @ MieV
04/19 – Martigny, CH @ Sunset Bar
04/21 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
04/23 – Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete
04/24 – Cham, DE @ L.A. Live Club Cafe
04/25 – Dobeln, DE @ KL17
04/27 – Nijverdal, NL @ Cult Art Shop
State of Being Artwork:
State of Being Tracklist:
01. State of Being
02. Becoming the Enemy
03. Instinct
04. Dig
05. The Mourning
06. Forgone
07. Breathe
08. The Reign
09. We Never Forget
10. Hollow
11. Persevere