Imonolith Unveil “Becoming the Enemy” Featuring Avatar’s Johannes Eckerström: Stream

Imonolith, photo by Erich Saide

Canadian metal band Imonolith are gearing up to release their debut album, State of Being. The latest single, “Becoming the Enemy”, is premiering exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The band’s lineup features numerous musicians from the Canadian metal community including Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian Wadell, along with Jon Howard of Threat Signal on vocals, guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush).



Given the member’s diverse musical backgrounds, Imonolith don’t fit any obvious metal genre tag. Van Poederooyen and Wadell bring elements of prog, while Howard’s vocals are rooted in the metalcore and extreme metal. “Becoming the Enemy” highlights the band’s varied skill set, and features a guest appearance from Avatar singer Johannes Eckerström.

“‘Becoming the Enemy’ is a song about becoming your own worst enemy,” Van Poederooyen said. “All of us have done it at some point of our lives. The point of the song lyrically is to learn from your mistakes instead of repeating them over and over.”

After offering up four singles from the album, Imonolith will release the LP in its entirety on March 27th. They’ll then immediately commence a lengthy European tour starting in Sheffield, UK — the band’s first headlining trek.

Pre-order State of Being via the platform of your choice. Stream the lyric video for “Becoming the Enemy” and see the full list of tour dates, album art, and tracklist below.

Imonolith 2020 European Tour Dates:

03/27 – Sheffield, UK @ Corporation

03/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank

03/29 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

03/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

03/31 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

04/01 – London, UK @ Underworld

04/02 – Bree, BE @ Ragnarok

04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ High Voltage

04/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

04/06 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

04/08 – Mainz, DE @ Schon Schon

04/09 – Turin, IT @ Blah@Blah

04/10 – Como, IT @ Centrale Rock Pub

04/11 – Verona, IT @ The Factory

04/12 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse Bar

04/13 – Ljubljana, SL @ Orto Bar

04/14 – Zagreb, HR @ Hard Place

04/15 – Sofia, BG @ Live & Loud

04/16 – Bucharest, RO @ Quantic Club

04/17 – Budapest, HU @ ROBOT

04/18 – Geislingen, DE @ MieV

04/19 – Martigny, CH @ Sunset Bar

04/21 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

04/23 – Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete

04/24 – Cham, DE @ L.A. Live Club Cafe

04/25 – Dobeln, DE @ KL17

04/27 – Nijverdal, NL @ Cult Art Shop

State of Being Artwork:

State of Being Tracklist:

01. State of Being

02. Becoming the Enemy

03. Instinct

04. Dig

05. The Mourning

06. Forgone

07. Breathe

08. The Reign

09. We Never Forget

10. Hollow

11. Persevere