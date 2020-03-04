Insane Clown Posse Announces US Tour Dates

Brace yourself: Insane Clown Posse is going on tour. The shock rap duo of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope have announced “The Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2 Tour”.
The 32-date jaunt takes place 20 after ICP’s original “Wicked Clowns From Outer Space Tour”. Taking place between April and June, the new run of shows will see them visiting cities like Minneapolis, Des Moines, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Reno, Tucson, Dallas, Houston, and Greensboro.
Check out ICP’s tour schedule below, and get tickets here.
Insane Clown Posse 2020 Tour Dates:
04/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater
04/24 — Joliet, IL @ The Forge
04/25 — Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory
04/26 — Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
04/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
04/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
04/30 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center
05/01 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
05/02 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
05/03 — Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
05/04 — Casper, WY @ The Hangar
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
05/09 — Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
05/12 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
05/13 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
05/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
05/15 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/16 — Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
05/19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
05/21 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
05/22 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
05/23 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
05/25 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada
05/27 — Spartanburrg, SC @ Ground Zero
05/28 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
05/29 — Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
05/30 — Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre
06/02 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
06/03 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster
06/04 — Rochester, NY @ Tropix Outdoor Stage
06/05 — Reading, PA @ Reverb