Insane Clown Posse Announces US Tour Dates

Insane Clown Posse

Brace yourself: Insane Clown Posse is going on tour. The shock rap duo of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope have announced “The Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2 Tour”.

The 32-date jaunt takes place 20 after ICP’s original “Wicked Clowns From Outer Space Tour”. Taking place between April and June, the new run of shows will see them visiting cities like Minneapolis, Des Moines, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Reno, Tucson, Dallas, Houston, and Greensboro.



Check out ICP’s tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Insane Clown Posse 2020 Tour Dates:

04/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater

04/24 — Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/25 — Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

04/26 — Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

04/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

04/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

04/30 — Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

05/01 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

05/02 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

05/03 — Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

05/04 — Casper, WY @ The Hangar

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

05/09 — Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

05/12 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/13 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

05/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

05/15 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/16 — Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

05/19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

05/21 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/22 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

05/23 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/25 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada

05/27 — Spartanburrg, SC @ Ground Zero

05/28 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

05/29 — Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

05/30 — Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theatre

06/02 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

06/03 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster

06/04 — Rochester, NY @ Tropix Outdoor Stage

06/05 — Reading, PA @ Reverb