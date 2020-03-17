Inspired By: Miles Davis Playlist Coming to Consequence of Sound Radio

Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Beastie Boys, and Radiohead (photo by Heather Kaplan)





The new season of the hit Consequence Podcast Network’s series The Opus is set to debut this Thursday, March 19th. On this latest journey through the legacy of iconic records, host Andy “Astronautalis” Bothwell is peering down Miles Davis’ trumpet and deep into the Bitches Brew. Before dives in, however, we’re airing a fresh edition of Inspired By on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn this Tuesday, March 17th at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.

Hosted by Music Programmer and Integrated Content Strategist Ben Kaye, this latest Inspired By will trace Miles Davis’ musical influence through three distinct genres. First off, we’ll look at the fellow jazz greats like Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, and John McLaughlin, all of whom worked with Davis on his classic catalog and applied that experience to their own work. Then we’ll see how rap learned from the Prince of Darkness through the songs of Mos Def, Beastie Boys, and Kendrick Lamar. Finally, we’ll tune into a rock and pop block featuring Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, and Talking Heads.

Over these 12 songs, we’ll be able to explore only a small portion of Miles’ lasting influence — but that’s where The Opus picks up. While episode one drops this Thursday, May 19th, Inspired By kicks things off today at 6:00 p.m, with rebroadcasts airing throughout the week. The complete Inspired By schedule is below, and you can also check Consequence of Sound Radio’s complete weekly programming for more playlists, interviews, and exclusive content.

