Inspired By: Pearl Jam Playlist Coming to Consequence of Sound Radio

Pearl Jam (photo by David Brendan Hall), Veruca Salt (photo by Autumn Andel), Sleater-Kinney (photo by David Brendan Hall), Nickelback, and My Morning Jacket (photo by Ben Kaye)

All month, we’ve been celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam in anticipation of their new album, Gigaton. We’ve brought your their best deep cuts and best concerts, broken down their entire discography, and delivered a playlist of their greatest hits. Now, we’re highlighting a collection of songs that wouldn’t sound the same without Eddie Vedder and co. on a new edition of Inspired By on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn this Tuesday, March 24th at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.



Hosted by Music Programmer and Integrated Content Strategist Ben Kaye, Inspired By will look at the legacy of Pearl Jam through the artists who took inspiration from the band. That includes fellow grunge rockers like Stone Temple Pilots, Veruca Salt, and Candlebox, as well as some less savory rock acts of the late ’90s and early ’00s like Creed, Fuel, and… Nickelback. But don’t worry, we’ll wash that taste out with some third generation PJ fans — and tour mates! — including Sleater-Kinney, My Morning Jacket, and Band of Horses.

The 12-song playlist will air five times over the course of this week, with the first broadcast occurring today at 6:00 p.m. The complete Inspired By schedule is below, and you can also check Consequence of Sound Radio’s complete weekly programming for more playlists, interviews, and exclusive content.

Listen to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or using the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. Or just ask your smartspeaker to “play Consequence of Sound Radio.” You can also stream directly from the CoS website by clicking the radio symbol on the top right of every page, or by using the player embedded above.

Inspired By: Pearl Jam Schedule:

Tuesday, March 24th — 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 26th — 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 27th — 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT

Saturday, March 28th — 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 29th — 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT