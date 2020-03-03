Inspired By The Kinks Playlist Airing on Consequence of Sound Radio

The Kinks, photo via Rex Features





55 years ago, The Kinks spent exactly two weeks writing, recording, and releasing their sophomore album, Kinda Kinks. While the rushed effort didn’t exactly send shockwaves through the industry the way their later works would, it marked the group’s final effort before making a landmark shift in sound. From this point on, they’d become one of the most influential rock band’s in history. And it’s that impact we’re celebrating with a brand new Inspired By playlist on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.

First spinning on Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, the latest edition of Inspired By breaks up The Kinks’ influence over three distinct eras. First, we look at ’70s punk and pop rock from The Clash, Sex Pistols, and Squeeze. Then we touch on “next generation” acts like Ramones, Pixies, and Pulp. Things wrap up with a few “modern” artists including The White Stripes, Blur, and Oasis.

Just look at those names: Some of the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll, and they all have a common thread right back to The Kinks. That makes this an Inspired By not to be missed, so check out the full schedule, including rebroadcasts, below. You can also take a look at the entire Consequence of Sound Radio weekly programming guide to see everything coming to TuneIn this week.

To hear it all, play CoS Radio anytime via TuneIn or on the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also ask your smart device to “play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, just stream directly from the CoS website by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or by using the player embedded above.

Inspired By: The Kinks Schedule:

Tuesday, March 3rd — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 5th — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 6th — 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Saturday, March 7th — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 8th — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT