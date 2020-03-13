J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus

J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival has been postponed out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. The one-day festival had been scheduled for April 4th, but is now set to take place on August 29th.

“While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being,” festival organizers wrote in a statement. “Our team is extremely committed to bringing the event to fruition for all our Dreamville family, and we can’t wait to see everyone in August. We are also very appreciative to the City of Raleigh for helping us find a new date so quickly.”



Those who already bought tickets can still use them for the August performance, but the festival is also offering refunds. Stay tuned for updates, and check in on DreamvilleFest.com for more information.

For a complete and updated list of the concerts, festivals, and other cultural events impacted by the coronavirus, head here.