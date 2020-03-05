Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop Cover Serge Gainsbourg’s “Elisa” on Fallon: Watch

Jane Birkin and Iggy Pop on Fallon

On Friday, actress and songwriter Jane Birkin is bringing her symphonic review “Birkin Gainsbourg The Symphonic Starring Jane Birkin” to New York City’s Beacon Theatre. The event will see her cover songs by former partner Serge Gainsbourg with assistance from special guests, including Gainsbourg’s daughter Charlotte and Iggy Pop.

As a preview of the show, both Birkin and Pop appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. The two, hand in hand, sweetly duetted on “Elisa”, Birkin and Serge’s original collaboration from 1969. The Roots’ own Questlove provided additional help on drums. Watch the full performance below.



Tickets to Birkin’s Beacon Theatre show, as well as her other concert events, are available to purchase here. Pop also has a number of gigs lined up in the coming months and you can snag tickets here. Pop recently shared a video for his new single “We are the People”, and The Stooges just announced a 50th anniversary box set for Fun House.