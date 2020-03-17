Jared Leto, photo via Twitter/@JaredLeto

Some Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju are already dealing with the stark reality of contracting coronavirus. But Oscar-winner Jared Leto, on the other hand, is only just now learning about the pandemic for the first time.

As Leto revealed on his Instagram, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman entered an isolated silent meditation retreat in the desert 12 days ago. He and his co-meditators unplugged from the grid, putting away their phones and turning off all communication devices. It was only after they left the desert that they were bombarded with information about coronavirus, no doubt shattering all the peace they’d earned over the last two weeks.



“We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto wrote. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing — to say the least.” Find his full message below.

Leto is likely shocked at the devastation coronavirus has already levied onto his industry. Anticipated releases like No Time to Die and F9 have been delayed, while others such as Mulan and New Mutants have been pulled from the schedule all together. Production has also shut down for films including the Avatar sequels, The Batman, and The Matrix 4. Meanwhile, new titles like The Hunt and The Invisible Man are being released on VOD early. All told, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic could have a projected $20 billion impact on the film industry.

