Jess Williamson Gets Lost in the “Infinite Scroll” on New Song: Stream

Jess Williamson

If you can’t stop scrolling through your news feed these days, know that you’re not alone. Indie folk artist Jess Williamson has just shared a new single called “Infinite Scroll” about that very thing, and it comes with a liberating music video to give you something else to look at instead.

“Infinite Scroll” is from Williamson’s upcoming album, Sorceress, due out May 15th via Mexican Summer. The Austin-based singer-songwriter penned a total of 11 songs for the album, including previously released single “Wind on Tin”. This one ups the stakes, though. According to a press release, “Infinite Scroll” is a commentary on life online and the dire need to appreciate “the magnitude of time itself, and how little we have here on Earth.”



Williamson has released some soothing-yet-searing tracks in the past, and “Infinite Scroll” continues that trend in her songwriting style. She adds a dash of foreboding country to her indie folk here, but brings in a simple synth part for the chorus to give it a modern tempo. Consider it a bitter ballad for when you can’t decide if you’re feeling lonely or ticked off.

In the song’s music video, directed by Jim Larson, Williamson can be seen fleeing a church during her own wedding. After hopping in a car and making her getaway, she parades around other towns in her gown and veil, stopping in bars, hitting up casinos, dancing in front of neon lights, and enjoying the freedom of the desert. Eventually, she crashes in a hotel room and decides to free herself from the symbolic union by removing her wedding ring. What happens next is pretty transcendental. Watch it below.

Last week, Williamson made a surprise appearance on Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby’s collaborative livestream. She’s one of hundreds of artists logging on to bring the live music experience to your home during these quarantine times. Check out our updated list of upcoming livestream concerts here.

Pre-orders for Sorceress are currently ongoing and include some pretty cool options, like a crystal ball-colored vinyl. Consider picking one up before they sell out.