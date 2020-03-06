Jhené Aiko Shares New Album Chilombo: Stream

Jhené Aiko, photo by Philip Cosores

Jhené Aiko has today released her new album, Chilombo. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Taking its title from the singer’s full name — Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo — Chilombo means “wild beast.” It’s a fitting designation, as Aiko took inspiration for the LP from the volcanoes on The Big Island of Hawaii, where she first worked on the songs through freestyling. She later brought the concept of sound healing to each track by adding the crystal alchemy of singing bowls.



In an interview with Billboard, Aiko said of her follow-up to 2017’s Trip,

“In a sense, I am like a volcano, and this album is an eruption. It starts with ‘Triggered’, and there’s a lava flow with all these songs where it’s a free-flowing jam session. And then it settled — and it became this beautiful land where there’s new life.”

Chilombo was previewed with the singles “P*$$y Fairy (OTW)”, “Triggered (Freestyle)”, “None of Your Concern”, and “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)”, the latter of which features Future and Miguel. Other guest contributors across the 20-track effort include Nas, John Legend, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ab-Soul, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Aiko will support the record on her forthcoming “The Magic Hour” tour, which includes stops at Lovers & Friends Festival in Los Angeles and Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival. Get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

Chilombo Artwork:

Chilombo Tracklist:

01. Lotus (intro)

02. Triggered (freestyle)

03. None of Your Concern (feat. Big Sean)

04. Speak

05. B.S. (feat. H.E.R.)

06. P*$$y Fairy (OTW)

07. Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) (feat. Future and Miguel)

08. One Way St. (feat. Ab-Soul)

09. Define Me (interlude)

10. Surrender (feat. Dr. Chill)

11. Tryna Smoke

12. Born Tired

13. LOVE

14. 10 Hours (feat. Nas)

15. Summer 2020 (interlude)

16. Mourning Doves

17. Pray For You

18. Lighting & Thunder (feat. John Legend)

19. Magic Hour

20. Party For Me (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)