Jimmy Eat World Announce “Criminal Energy Tour” with The Front Bottoms

Jimmy Eat World have announced a new North American summer tour. Dubbed “Criminal Energy”, the trek features a handful of co-headlining shows with The Front Bottoms along with opening sets from Joyce Manor and Turnover.

The 20-date itinerary officially begins the first week of August and extends through early September. Jimmy Eat World are expected to visit Atlanta, Charlotte, Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston. There are also concerts scheduled in Toronto, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, and San Diego before the veteran pop punk band closes things out with a hometown show in Phoenix over Labor Day weekend.



“Whether we’ve slept on your floor after the ‘97 basement show or you’ve just only recently heard about us, we will have something you’d be into catching live!” Jimmy Eat World said of these new shows. The tour, which is in continued support of last year’s Surviving album, follows a busy festival run for the group, including appearances at Lollapalooza Stockholm , BottleRock Napa Valley, and Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

Tickets for the “Criminal Energy Tour” go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. local time over on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out on that platform, fans can try their luck here.

Jimmy Eat World 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

05/22 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

05/23 – Irvine, CA @ Chain Fest

06/19-21 – Scheesel and Tuttlingen, DE @ Hurricane & Southside Music Festivals

06/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/27 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

08/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre ^*

08/09 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion ^*

08/11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^*

08/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^*

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^*

08/16 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion ^*

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^*

08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park ^*

08/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^*

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion ^*

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^#

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^#

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballrom ^#

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre ^#

08/31 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore ^#

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^#

09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^#

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^#

* = w/ Turnover

^ = w/ The Front Bottoms

# = w/ Joyce Manor