Some Good News Show with Steve Carell and John Krasinski

In an effort to bring a little light into people’s lives amidst this pandemic, John Krasinski has launched his very own YouTube series dedicated to uplifting stories. Titled simply Some Good News, the first episode aired over the weekend and featured a reunion with The Office co-star Steve Carell.

Krasinski presented the 15-minute segment as something of a DIY nightly newscast, complete with a colorful SGN sign handcrafted by his own daughters. All of the stories were user-submitted, after the actor put out a call for submissions on Twitter last week. “Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews !” he tweeted at the time. “Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile!”



Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

And the highlighted stories certainly delivered on the smiles. Among the heartwarming content Krasinski brought to viewers: a person gifting toilet paper and hand sanitizer to all the delivery people coming to his house; that viral photo of a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time through a window; and a Maine resident serving up full lobster meals to his neighbors.

There was also a 15-year-old girl named Coco who’d just completed her last chemo treatment. “You are my newest and biggest hero,” Krasinski told her.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Office, Krasinski also held a video call with former boss Carell. The pair reminisced about their days on-set, with Krasinski specifically recalling their goodbye scene in Michael Scott’s office. Krasinski called it “the most emotional I’ve ever been,” and said there were at least “17 to 19” unusable takes where the two could barely get out a word because of how sad the scene was.

Addressing all the requests for an official Office reunion, Krasinski said he hopes the cast can all get together after the COVID-19 outbreak “as people, just to say hi.”

The Quiet Place actor closed out Some Good News by saying, “I’m John Krasinski, and this is SGN, asking you to remember, no matter how tough life can get, there’s always good in the world and we will see you next time. Good night.” He then stood up from his desk to reveal what Carell had joked about early on in the show — that Krasinski indeed was not wearing matching bottoms.

Watch the full segment below, then head here to see The Office’s 25 Best Cold Opens. Recently, a new book revealed that The Office crew blames NBC for forcing Carell’s exit from the show.