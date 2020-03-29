John Prine in Critical Condition After Contracting COVID-19

John Prine, photo by Ben Kaye

Country legend John Prine is in critical condition after “a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms.”

Prine’s family revealed the news with a statement on Twitter. “John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” reads the note. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.” The message continues,



“This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now,” the statement continues. “And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine self-quarantined over a week ago after his wife and manager, Fiona Pine, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At the time, Prine himself also received a test, though the results were “indeterminate.” Unfortunately, we know the story of testing in the States, and the disease’s onset can be sudden.

When she was diagnosed with coronavirus, Fiona Prine expressed great concern for her husband. “This would not be a good virus for him to get, or anyone like him in his age group with his underlying health conditions,” she said. At 73 years old with a history of underlying conditions, including cancer of the neck, Prine is in a high-risk category.

Find the Prines’ full statement below.