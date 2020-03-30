Menu
John Prine is in “Stable Condition” Following Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Plus: Watch Jim James, Joan Baez, and Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker cover Prine's music

on March 30, 2020, 2:59pm
John Prine

Here’s some amazing news: John Prine is now in stable condition after being hospitalized in intensive care due to complications related to the coronavirus.

Prine, 73, was placed on a ventilator upon his arrival to the hospital on Saturday. In a statement released Sunday evening, Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona, described John’s condition as “critical.”

Now, according to a new update from Fiona, her husband’s condition has improved. “He is stable,” Fiona wrote, but asked fans to “continue to send your amazing Love and prayers.”

“Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands,” Fiona added. “John loves you. I love you.”

Fiona herself previously tested positive for the coronavirus, but she has now recovered. When she first was diagnosed, Fiona expressed great concern for her husband: “This would not be a good virus for him to get, or anyone like him in his age group with his underlying health conditions,” she said. John has a history of underlying conditions, including cancer of the neck.

Upon hearing news of Prine’s hospitalization, several musicians have paid tribute to the legendary songwriter by covering his songs. Below, watch My Morning Jacket’s Jim James cover “All the Best”; Joan Baez play “Hello In There”; and Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker perform a version of “Summer’s End”.

