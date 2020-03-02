Judge Judy Ending After 25 Seasons

Judge Judy

After 25 seasons, Judge Judy is coming to an end.

Judy Sheindlin has confirmed that her courtroom reality series will conclude following its 2020-2021 run. Afterward, Sheindlin will launch a new program called Judy Justice.



Sheindlin made the announcement during an appearance on Monday’s episode of Ellen.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Judge Judy ranks as one of the top-rated syndicated programs, averaging roughly 9 million viewers a day, and is TV’s most-watched court show. As a result of the show’s success, Sheindlin signed a contract with CBS in 2015 making her the highest-paid personality on television, earning $47 million a year. In 2017, CBS purchased the complete library to Judge Judy for an estimated $100 million.

Earlier this year, Sheindlin publicly endorsed Mike Boomberg for president.