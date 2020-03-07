Justin Bieber’s upcoming stadium tour is apparently also feeling the repercussions of the coronavirus. Either that, or the singer is using the epidemic as a convenient excuse to explain away lagging ticket sales in several markets.
Stadium dates in nine markets — including Denver, Nashville, Tampa, Cleveland, Washington, DC, and Detroit — have been downgraded to arena-level shows. TMZ reports that the decision is due to lackluster ticket sales stemming from concerns over the coronavirus. Rather than perform in half-empty stadiums, Bieber’s camp decided to “relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats.”
Check out Bieber’s updated tour schedule below, and pick up tickets to his upcoming tour dates here. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will appear as opening acts for the entirety of the trek.
Earlier this week, both Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s SXSW were canceled because of the coronavirus.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila Rivera Arena
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
08/21 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium