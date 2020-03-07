Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s upcoming stadium tour is apparently also feeling the repercussions of the coronavirus. Either that, or the singer is using the epidemic as a convenient excuse to explain away lagging ticket sales in several markets.

Stadium dates in nine markets — including Denver, Nashville, Tampa, Cleveland, Washington, DC, and Detroit — have been downgraded to arena-level shows. TMZ reports that the decision is due to lackluster ticket sales stemming from concerns over the coronavirus. Rather than perform in half-empty stadiums, Bieber’s camp decided to “relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats.”



Check out Bieber’s updated tour schedule below, and pick up tickets to his upcoming tour dates here. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will appear as opening acts for the entirety of the trek.

Earlier this week, both Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s SXSW were canceled because of the coronavirus.