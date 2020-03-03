Kanye and North West, photo via Instagram

Kanye West has talent and influence to spare as a hip-hop icon, and it seems those skills might run in the family. During his Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris, Kanye’s oldest daughter, North West, came onstage to rap incredibly cute one-liners.

These days, a Yeezy fashion show usually makes headlines for fine-worthy cleats or knockoff Crocs. But his March 2nd event took the focus off shoes and put it instead on North West, who clearly just wanted to have some fun. There’s no word on whose idea it was to let her come onstage to dish some ciphers, but it’s clear his daughter wanted to prove Kanye isn’t the only one who can rap.



The whole moment lasted barely a minute, but it’s already given us some quotable lyrics like “I will never do bad things”, the minimalist “Cool, cute, cool, cute, yeah,” and the realism-focused quip “What are those? These are clothes.” Watch a replay below.

When not dabbling in fashion, Kanye West has been busy preaching psalms at his Sunday Service shows, dedicating sermons to Kobe Bryant, headlining prayer rallies with anti-LGBTQ religious leaders, and performing with Kenny G just because. In a way, so has North West — at one of last year’s Sunday Service gatherings, a 5-year-old North took the mic to join in the choir’s performance of Stevie Wonder’s “As”.

This is the latest in Kanye’s extensive pivot to religion. In 2019, he released Jesus Is King as well as the operas Nebuchadnezzar, the invite of which featured the wrong emperor, and Mary, which he covered his entire body in silver for.