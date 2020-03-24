Kelly Osbourne Launches #StayHomeForOzzy Campaign to Promote Social Distancing

Kelly Osbourne, via Instagram / Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly is urging people to isolate themselves to protect the elderly and at-risk population during the coronavirus pandemic. In doing so, she has launched a new campaign dubbed #StayHomeForOzzy, encouraging fans to post a picture of their best Ozzy impersonation.

In an Instagram post, Kelly explains that both her parents, Ozzy and Sharon, are at high risk. Ozzy revealed earlier this year that he has been battling Parkinson’s disease since at least 2003, while Sharon survived a battle with colon cancer in the early 2000s.



Along with a photo of herself looking like a purple-haired version of her dad, Kelly wrote the following:

“I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all. Some wisdom I could drop on you to relive you from the fear that surrounds us all right now. The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad. If I would have known 3 weeks ago when I sent them off to panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while… I would have held on a little longer. However these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don’t have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy — help put a smile on my dads face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy I love you all.”

Before bands started postponing their tours due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had canceled his 2020 North American tour for his own personal health reasons. The singer continues to recover after injuring himself during a fall at home last year, and is seeking treatments for his Parkinson’s battle.

Despite a series of health setbacks, Ozzy was able to record a new album in 2019. His latest solo effort, Ordinary Man, arrived last month, and is available here.

Last week, Andrew Watt, who produced and played guitar on Ordinary Man, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. The 29-year-old is currently in quarantine, where he says he’s been having difficulty breathing.

See Kelly Osbourne’s Instagram post, as well as a few of the best #StayHomeForOzzy posts from fans, below.