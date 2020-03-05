Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free Launch At Service Creative Company pgLang

Kendrick Lamar (photo by Philip Cosores) and Dave Free (photo by John Mosley)

Kendrick Lamar has announced the formation of a new at service company called pgLang. Joining the hip-hop artist in the endeavor is his frequent production collaborator and Top Dawg Entertainment President Dave Free.

A press release describes pgLang as “a new multi-lingual, at service company. It is not a ‘record label,’ a ‘movie studio,’ or a ‘publishing house.’ This is something new.” The company seeks to aid creators of all sorts adapt to the “rapidly changing” media landscape by helping them “speak the evolving language of this generation without fading into the white noise or pre-assigned market share.”



In a statement, Free said, “In this overstimulated time, we are focused on cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships”. His co-founder Lamar added simply, “Selfless. Reset.”

The first creative to partner with pgLang is Baby Keem, who contributed to Lamar’s Black Panther: The Album. The 19-year-old rapper stars in the pgLang “visual mission statement,” which also features appearances from Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Jorja Smith, and Lamar. Free wrote and directed the video, executive producing alongside Lamar and editing with Jake Torchin. Baby Keem’s newest track, “Jump 2”, plays throughout the piece, while Florence Welch and Kamasi Washington composed the end music.

Watch a preview of the visual below, with the full thing available at the pgLang website. There, you can also find some fresh merch and a textual mission statement, which you can also read below.

Meanwhile, Lamar is also set to appear at a number of festivals this summer, including Rock Werchter, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival. Get tickets to all his upcoming concerts here.