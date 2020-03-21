R.I.P. Kenny Rogers, Country Music Legend Dies At 81

Kenny Rogers

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

On Friday night, Rogers passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family, according to a representative for the musician. At this time, his family is planning a small private service out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. A larger celebration involving fans will take place at a later date.



Over the course of his seven-decade career, Rogers sold 120 million albums worldwide. He had 24 No. 1 singles and 12 No. 1 albums to his name, and ranked as the eighth best-selling male solo artist of all time. His best known songs included “The Gambler”, “Lady”, “Islands In The Stream”, “Lucille”, “She Believes In Me”, and “Through the Years”.

For his efforts, Rogers won three Grammy Awards and was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2018, “The Gambler” was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

In 2017, Rogers announced his retirement from music. In a statement at the time, he said, “I’ve done everything I set out to do. Every goal I’ve set, I’ve done that, and there’s a point where you have to say, ‘I’ve had my turn. Let someone else have it,’ and that’s kind of where I am. It’s not that I dislike music; it’s just that I can’t keep doing this and do what I want to do, which is spend time with my family.”