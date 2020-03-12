KennyHoopla Drops New Song “the world is flat and this is the edge//”: Stream

Experimental indie pop artist KennyHoopla has shared a new single called “the world is flat and this is the edge//”. To coincide with the news, he’s revealed a handful of upcoming tour dates, too.
Kenneth La’ron, the Ohio-born, Wisconsin-based artist behind the moniker, has been making a name for himself in the DIY world with his “genre-agnostic” music. This new track as KennyHoopla follows up his previously released single “how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?//”, which has been flirting with alternative radio charts.
“the world is flat and this is the edge//” sounds like a flat-earther coming to terms with reality. While KennyHoopla sings about the world coming to an end, his interwoven beat mutates from synthpop to experimental indie in unexpected, tangled, streamlined ways. The combination makes for an unexpected listen, to say the least. Stream the song below.
As previously mentioned, KennyHoopla will be hitting the road next month as an opener for Joywave. His leg of the tour kicks off on April 18th in Buffalo, New York and sees him stopping in Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, London, and more before wrapping up on May 14th in Brighton, England.
After concluding the Joywave tour, KennyHoopla will make a pitstop at Hangout Music Festival for a live performance. Find an updated list of his tour dates below.
KennyHoopla 2020 Tour Dates:
04/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
04/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dada
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
05/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Tempe Marketplace
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
05/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/12 – London, UK @ Jack Saunders presents Hopscotch, Sebright Arms
05/13 – London, UK @ VANS
05/14 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
0520 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival