KennyHoopla Drops New Song “the world is flat and this is the edge//”: Stream

KennyHoopla

Experimental indie pop artist KennyHoopla has shared a new single called “the world is flat and this is the edge//”. To coincide with the news, he’s revealed a handful of upcoming tour dates, too.

Kenneth La’ron, the Ohio-born, Wisconsin-based artist behind the moniker, has been making a name for himself in the DIY world with his “genre-agnostic” music. This new track as KennyHoopla follows up his previously released single “how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?//”, which has been flirting with alternative radio charts.



“the world is flat and this is the edge//” sounds like a flat-earther coming to terms with reality. While KennyHoopla sings about the world coming to an end, his interwoven beat mutates from synthpop to experimental indie in unexpected, tangled, streamlined ways. The combination makes for an unexpected listen, to say the least. Stream the song below.

As previously mentioned, KennyHoopla will be hitting the road next month as an opener for Joywave. His leg of the tour kicks off on April 18th in Buffalo, New York and sees him stopping in Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, London, and more before wrapping up on May 14th in Brighton, England.

After concluding the Joywave tour, KennyHoopla will make a pitstop at Hangout Music Festival for a live performance. Find an updated list of his tour dates below.

KennyHoopla 2020 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

04/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dada

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

05/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Tempe Marketplace

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

05/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/12 – London, UK @ Jack Saunders presents Hopscotch, Sebright Arms

05/13 – London, UK @ VANS

05/14 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

0520 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival