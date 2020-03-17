Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Durant, 31, was one of four members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive. In a statement to The Athletic, Durant said he is asymptomatic and currently in quarantine.



“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant added. “We’re going to get through this.”

After several other NBA players contracted the virus, the Nets paid for a private company to conduct tests on its players, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms,” Wojnarowski added.

As of publication, nearly 6,200 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 102 individuals having died as a result of the illness. Durant joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge as among the prominent figures to have contracted the virus.

This is a developing story…