Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve Season 2 finale

Note: Spoilers ahead

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the entire TV and film industry into a tailspin, with production schedules and premiere dates constantly being amended at a moment’s notice. Killing Eve isn’t immune to the chaos, but in this case, the changes should come as good news for fans: AMC’s popular spy thriller will now premiere its third season two weeks early.



Killing Eve season 3 has moved up its release date from April 26th to April 12th. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the switch was put in place to help AMC fill out its Sunday night slate of programming. Killing Eve will replace The Walking Dead, whose post-production schedule has been disrupted by the outbreak.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, commented in a statement. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

As fans may have noticed, Barnett mentioned the return of Oh and her beloved character Eve. In the dramatic season 2 finale, Eve is shot by nemesis/crush Villanelle (Comer). The episode ends on a cliffhanger regarding whether Eve makes it out alive.

Eve’s comeback, as well as a reunion of the two protagonists, is also teased in a newly revealed trailer for the Emmy-winning TV show. Watch that below and stay tuned for the new season on both AMC and its original home BBC America.

In related news, Disney recently released both Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead of schedule.