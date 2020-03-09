King Crimson Announces Summer Tour with The Zappa Band

King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King artwork

Robert Fripp is bringing King Crimson back onto the road this summer for a stretch of North American tour dates.

The 25-date outing kicks off in Clearwater, Florida on June 4th and runs into early July, at which point the band will make festival appearances at Festival d’été de Québec and Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada. For the entirety of the tour, King Crimson will be joined by The Zappa Band in a supporting role.



King Crimson’s current touring lineup consists of Fripp alongside Tony Levin (bass, Chapman Stick), Mel Collins (saxophone, flute), Jakko Jakszyk (singer, guitar), Gavin Harrison (drums), Pat Mastelotto (drums), and Jeremy Stacey (drums, keyboard).

Levin teased the forthcoming tour in a statement, saying: “The Summer tour will be a throwback one for us in a few ways; great to be going back to outdoor venues, some of them the ‘sheds’ we played in the 1980’s. And we’ll be travelling by tour bus, old school! As for what pieces we’ll play, that hasn’t been decided yet, but will likely be a wide selection from the 50 years of Crimson repertoire. With 7 players on stage we can cover it all.”

Meanwhile, The Zappa Band is composed primarily of former Zappa alumni, including Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist), and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals), plus Zappa Plays Zappa members Jamie Kime (guitar) and Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals). The band will be performing a mix of Zappa classics along with new and rare Zappa compositions.

Check out King Crimson’s full tour schedule below, and pick up tickets to their upcoming shows here.

King Crimson 2020 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

06/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre ^

06/06 – Miami, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^

06/08 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Walt Disney ^

06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^

06/10 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage ^

06/12 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre ^

06/13 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank Pavilion ^

06/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center ^

06/16 – Glens Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena ^

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Pavilion ^

06/19 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

06/20 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ^

06/22 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre ^

06/24 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center ^

06/25 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre ^

06/26 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amp ^

06/28 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavillion ^

06/30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap ^

07/01 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark ^

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia ^

07/07 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – Palace des Arts ^

07/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/12 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama ^

^ = w/ The Zappa Band