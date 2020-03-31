Kings of Leon Are “Going Nowhere” on New Song: Stream

Kings of Leon, photo by Debi Del Grande

With none of us are going anywhere for the foreseeable future, Kings of Leon have shared the perfect ballad for our times: “Going Nowhere”. The song is their first release since their 2016 full-length, WALLS.

The new track is an acoustic ballad featuring frontman Caleb Followill alone strumming the lonely tune. “And it’s a long, high road/ Till I can get to you,” he sings. “And I’ll be holding on/ Hoping the sun comes shining through.”



“Going Nowhere” comes via a black-and-white video filmed live in a large, empty room in Nashville, Tennessee. “Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can,” reads the video’s YouTube description. Directed by Casey McGrath, the clip can be viewed below.

Hopefully Kings of Leon — and all of us — will be going somewhere sooner rather than later, as the band has a string of tour dates set for the summer. That includes stops at Pearl Jam’s Ohana Festival and Spain’s Mad Cool. Get tickets to all their shows here.