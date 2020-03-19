KISS’ Gene Simmons: “Assume Everybody Out There Is a Zombie” During Coronavirus Pandemic

Kiss' Gene Simmons, photo by Autumn Andel

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have checked in from their homes after postponing the last three shows of their winter North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. As far as advice during this difficult time, Simmons urges everyone to “assume everybody out there is a zombie.”

Rolling Stone caught up with the two founding KISS members to see what they’ve been up to since returning home from the road. Simmons said he’s been at home with his wife, Shannon Tweed, going on hikes in the Santa Monica mountains, and binge-watching TV shows. Stanley reports he’s been playing guitar at home, and working on new music from his R&B side project, Soul Station.



When asked what they’d like to tell their fans, Simmons preached social distancing by likening the current situation to The Walking Dead. He said, “I would like to wish everyone good health and remind them that ‘the only way is the lonely way.’ Just like your favorite TV show, you can assume everybody out there is a zombie, and one contact will turn you into a zombie.”

Simmons added, “Stop hanging out with everybody. Stay at home, if you can. This too shall pass, but it will take a long time. It could last months and months. So get used to FaceTime, binge-watch your favorite shows, workout at home. And stay away from everybody else.”

Stanley replied, “Be as safe as you can for your sake and the sake of everyone around you. This isn’t a time to be casual or make unqualified judgements. There’s far more to this than simply looking at recovery or mortality percentages. We’ll get through this.”

Prior to rescheduling the last three dates of their winter tour for the fall, KISS had canceled all meet-and-greets to avoid direct contact with fans during the coronavirus epidemic. As of now, the band is scheduled to launch a Latin American tour in late April, followed by a UK and European trek in June. Their next North American leg kicks off in late August, with tickets available here.