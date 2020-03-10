KISS Cancel Fan Meet-and-Greets in Wake of Coronavirus Epidemic

KISS, photo by Autumn Andel

KISS have canceled upcoming VIP meet-and-greets with fans at their concerts in the wake of the growing coronavirus epidemic.

The legendary hard rockers are the latest heavy music act to alter plans as the novel virus (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout the United States.



KISS are currently touring the States with Van Halen’s David Lee Roth, and those dates are all still scheduled. The band’s manager Doc McGhee issued a statement to meet-and-greeters in an email:

“Our Meet and Greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together. After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide, and over 4,000 people have died — the majority in China. The virus is particularly dangerous to at-risk groups such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Among numerous entertainment industry cancellations, Slipknot called off their Asian tour dates, and Pearl Jam postponed their North American tour.

Per McGhee’s statement (below), KISS will continue their “End of the Road Tour”, which runs through the fall. All concert tickets will still be honored, and any VIP meet-and-greet upgrades will be refunded. You can still get tickets to those shows here.