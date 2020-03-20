Korn released their 13th studio album, The Nothing, last year. The nu-metal pioneers are now offering up the music video for the album’s latest single, “Can You Hear Me”.

Directed by Adam Mason, the video falls somewhere between the dystopic sci-fi 1984 and a survival horror film. Behind a wall of monitors, a hooded villain observes and interacts with people through their phones. Transfixed to their screens, the victims become zombies, following a not-so-subtle metaphoric strand.



Mason will also helm Korn’s forthcoming six-part The Nothing podcast, supplementing the band’s latest LP. Borrowing thematic strands from the music, the miniseries will follow a fictional narrative about journalist whose surprise discovery leads to “darkness.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch recently opened a line of wellness spas targeted toward touring musicians. Though the rollout will ostensibly be hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, Head plans to open the spas around the United States and worldwide.

As for the rest of Korn, the band’s still scheduled to tour North America with Faith No More later this summer. Get tickets here.

Watch the video for “Can You Hear Me” below, and purchase The Nothing here.