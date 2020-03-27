Kreator Unleash Surprise New Song “666 – World Divided”: Stream

Kreator, courtesy of Nuclear Blast

German thrash pioneers Kreator have returned with their first new music since 2017. The band shared a music video for the surprise single “666 – World Divided”.

The track sees Kreator in vintage form, hammering out complex thrash rhythms well over three decades since they formed in 1984. Vocalist/guitarist Mille Petrozza sneaks earworm melodies into otherwise vicious snarls — a skill he’s perfected.



“After more than three long years we are more than happy to present you our brand new single ‘666 – World Divided'”, Petrozza said in a press release. “The message of this song is more important than ever: We have to stick together in this more and more divided world. Take care and most importantly: Stay metal! We can do it all together. We are one!”

The track marks the first Kreator recording with new bassist Frédéric Leclercq. It was co-produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and recorded at Hansa Studios in Berlin. The narrative music video was directed by Jörn Heitmann, who previously worked on the NSFW videos for Rammstein‘s “Radio” and “Ausländer”.

“666 – World Divided” will see a physical release as the one side of a 7″ vinyl split with Lamb of God, who contribute the already-released song “Checkmate”.

Watch the video below and purchase the track via Nuclear Blast and here.