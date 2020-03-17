Menu
Game of Thrones Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 41-year-old Norwegian actor recently joined the cast of Witcher

on March 16, 2020, 8:02pm
Kristofer Hivju in Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 41-year-old Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO fantasy epic, revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post.

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Hivju wrote in the post. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

“There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis,” Hivju added, “so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Hivju was recently cast in Season 2 of Netflix’s Witcher, but due to concerns over the coronavirus, production has been halted for the foreseeable future.

Hivju joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris ElbaOlga Kurylenko, and  Universal Music head Lucian Grainge as prominent entertainment figures to have contracted the virus.

