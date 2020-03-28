Kurt Vile, photo by Kaela Chancey Roffman

Kurt Vile was expected to hit the road next week for his first North American solo tour in ten years. Now, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, all of those dates have been rescheduled.

Initially slated for the months of April and May, the entire trek is now taking place over the summer. A majority of the cities on Vile’s original itinerary will still see the indie rocker come August and September, including Chicago, New York, Portland, Los Angeles, and his hometown of Philadelphia. Additionally, Welsh folk songwriter Cate Le Bon is still on-board as the supporting act.



Find Vile’s updated tour schedule below, and snag your concert tickets here. Vile’s most recent album, Bottle It In, dropped in 2018. Le Bon’s last album came with 2019’s Reward.

Of course, Vile and Le Bon are just the latest touring musicians to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The last few weeks have seen everyone from Tool and Pearl Jam to Billie Eilish and Elton John postpone their highly anticipated tours. Head here for a full list of canceled events, and then here for some ways to support artists during this unprecedented time.