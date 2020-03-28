Kurt Vile was expected to hit the road next week for his first North American solo tour in ten years. Now, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, all of those dates have been rescheduled.
Initially slated for the months of April and May, the entire trek is now taking place over the summer. A majority of the cities on Vile’s original itinerary will still see the indie rocker come August and September, including Chicago, New York, Portland, Los Angeles, and his hometown of Philadelphia. Additionally, Welsh folk songwriter Cate Le Bon is still on-board as the supporting act.
Find Vile’s updated tour schedule below, and snag your concert tickets here. Vile’s most recent album, Bottle It In, dropped in 2018. Le Bon’s last album came with 2019’s Reward.
Of course, Vile and Le Bon are just the latest touring musicians to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The last few weeks have seen everyone from Tool and Pearl Jam to Billie Eilish and Elton John postpone their highly anticipated tours. Head here for a full list of canceled events, and then here for some ways to support artists during this unprecedented time.
Kurt Vile 2020 Tour Dates:
04/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/09 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
04/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall
04/11 — Nelsonville, Ohio @ Stuarts Opera House
04/13 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
04/14 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theater
04/15 — Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House
04/16 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
04/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
04/23 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/24 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/01 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
05/02 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
05/04 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater
05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
05/06 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
05/07 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
05/09 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
05/15 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
08/22 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
08/23 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
08/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
08/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre
08/26 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater
08/28 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
08/29 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
08/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
09/01 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/02 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/03 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
09/04 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
09/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
09/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/10 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
09/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol
09/12 — Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House
09/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/15 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/17 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
09/18 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
