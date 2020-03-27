Best Coast on Loving ’80s Fleetwood Mac, Deftones, and Bernie Sanders

Kyle Meredith With... Best Coast

Best Coast returns with Always Tomorrow following a five-year gap that found Bethany Cosentino struggling with a creative block and dealing with her mental and physical health. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter calls Kyle Meredith to detail how she finally found her path forward. She also shares her deep love and appreciation for ’80s-era Fleetwood Mac, her fandom for the Deftones, and what it’s like to play a Bernie Sanders rally. To top it all off, she even gives a quick shout out to White Reaper, who she calls “the best band in the world.”

