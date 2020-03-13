Circa Waves on Sad Happy, Global Politics, and Circa Fest

Kyle Meredith With... Circa Waves

Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall speaks with Kyle Meredith about Sad Happy. The Liverpool-based singer-songwriter dives into the quick turnaround, his writing process, and how he sees this LP as a set to find out who the band really is after blasting off just a few years ago. Themes of class divide work their way into the music as the band becomes more politically vocal, siding with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party in the recent UK election and comparing his platform to that of Bernie Sanders in the US. Shudall also weighs in on being a new parent, striving for more artistic choices over more safer sounds, taking inspiration from The Weeknd, and what to expect from the band’s upcoming Circa Fest.

