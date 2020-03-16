Menu
Des Rocks on Finding Creative Momentum In Loneliness

Singer-songwriter also shares an embarrassing story on opening for The Rolling Stones

by
on March 16, 2020, 11:33am
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Des Rocks
Kyle Meredith With... Des Rocks

Des Rocs is a man on a mission and that mission is called Rock And Roll. The New York native speaks with Kyle Meredith about his quick rise to prominence and a history that stretches back to the band Secret Weapons. Rocs explains how he uses loneliness as momentum for writing, shares how he’s taken inspiration from David Byrne/Talking Heads, and tells an embarrassing story about opening for The Rolling Stones.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

