King Krule on Truly Hearing The Beatles For the First Time

Singer-songwriter unpacks the themes within his latest album Man Alive!

on March 06, 2020, 12:07pm
King Krule singer-songwriter Archy Marshall calls Kyle Meredith to discuss his latest album, Man Alive! The experimental songwriter details the effects of recently becoming a parent, writing about depression in the past tense, and getting inspiration from French film aliens. We also hear about collaborating with Nilufer Yanya on “(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On” and how, as he says, he just properly heard The Beatles for the first time while producing this LP.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

