Kodaline on What to Expect in 2020

Kyle Meredith With... Kodaline

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan brings Kyle Meredith up to speed on everything going down in 2020. That starts with the new single “Where you Are”, which sets up their yet-to-be formally announced new album. Garrigan takes us through the reasons they chose to self-produce this time and how they recorded the entire record in a kitchen. He also discusses how the album takes a hard look into anxiety and mental health, two areas the frontman has been raising awareness on with U2’s Adam Clayton and his Walk In My Shoes charity. Finally, though, Garrigan shares a charming story of a trip Kodaline recently took to India that involves a freeway chase by a super fan.

Want to see Kodaline on tour? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter