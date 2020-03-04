of Montreal on How the ’80s Mirror Today

Kyle Meredith With... of Montreal

Of Montreal singer-songwriter Kevin Barnes calls Kyle Meredith to detail the outfit’s latest record, UR FUN. Together, they dig into its ’80s influences, especially the sounds of Cyndia Lauper, Janet Jackson, and the mid-decade pop era. Barnes also connects the political climate of that time to what’s currently happening in Congress, and how those bigger themes find their way through many of these songs. The psychedelic-pop wizard also talks about combining references of art and pop culture into biographical moments, living with dissociative disorder, and simultaneously producing Locate S,1’s new album, resulting in a sister record to UR FUN.

