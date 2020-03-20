Phantogram on Ceremony, Rebirth, and Billy Corgan

Kyle Meredith With... Phantogram

Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter give Kyle Meredith a call to discuss their fourth LP, Ceremony. The duo explain how the album is essentially a rebirth for them after 2016’s Three, which dealt with the suicide of Barthel’s sister. The two share how they’ve been working on their own mental health, especially within a touring life that pushes many artists to depression and substance abuse. The trip-hop revivalists also talk about co-writing with Billy Corgan, being named as an inspiration by Billie Eilish, and the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough debut, Eyelid Movies.

