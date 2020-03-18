Kyle Meredith With... Soccer Mommy

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison joins Kyle Meredith With... to unpack Color Theory. The Nashville singer-songwriter explains how the album is sectioned into three thematic colors: blue for depression, yellow for mental and physical illness, and gray for mortality. She shares how all three colors make up the stories of recent hurdles she and her family have faced amidst tough times. She also discusses her bouts of loneliness, why she relates water to sadness, taking inspiration from ’90s music and ’00s production, and her contribution to The Turning soundtrack.

