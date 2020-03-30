Kyle Meredith With... Stephen Malkmus

Stephen Malkmus talks to Kyle Meredith about his latest record, Traditional Techniques. The former Pavement frontman discusses using ’60s and ’70’s acoustic music as the inspiration, specifically the lighter side of Led Zeppelin. The legendary rockers have been on Malkmus’ mind after tweeting his track ranking of the Zozo album, so this interview gives him a chance to defend his lineup. Malkmus also talks about the generational bickering that arrives in the song “Flowin’ Robes” and Generation X’s ability to be lost in those conversations.

