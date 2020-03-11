U.S. Girls on Voice Conductors and Classic Girl Groups

Kyle Meredith With... U.S. Girls

U.S. Girls creator Meghan Remy speaks with Kyle Meredith about Heavy Light, the new LP that finds the Toronto-based artist looking back at her childhood for answers. Remy discusses the importance of having a voice conductor on her team, which allowed for a pallet of harmonic wizardry and also gave the record depth through spoken word pieces that weave between the songs. Along with tour stories of rude tour managers and working in a patriarchy, Remy also throws some love to classic girl groups, which lent their own inspiration to the set.

