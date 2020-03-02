Lady Gaga Announces New Album Chromatica

Lady Gaga

Following last week’s release of “Stupid Love”, Lady Gaga has now confirmed the title and release date of her new album. The pop singer’s sixth full-length is called Chromatica and will arrive on April 10th.

As Gaga explained in an interview with Beats 1 Radio, Chromatica is a sort of ethos she conceptualized during a particularly bleak period in her life. “Sound is what healed me in my life, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about,” she commented.



“I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica,” Gaga added. “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame – I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

Furthermore, Gaga explained, Chromatica conveys the idea of inclusivity through music.

“BloodPop brought it up, and we talked about how Chromatica was essentially on its own when you first look at it, it seems to be about colors and all the different colors and also music is made of a chromatic scale, you know? So it’s all the colors, all the sounds, you know, so we, we’re talking about inclusivity and life and also a lot of what we see around us and what we’re experiencing is math, which is very much like music and and sound is math as well. So we talked about that, and then I sort of went back and I said, ‘Okay, well, yeah, it’s inclusivity but it’s really a way of thinking.’ You know, it’s not just, ‘Oh, Chromatica, we’re being inclusive with all the colors, all the people,’ and when I say, ‘All the colors all the people,’ I mean way more than we could possibly fathom. I think that we’re actually operating on a completely rudimentary level where we square things off into very simplified colors when actually we’re all extremely different in a vast variety of ways that stem from both genetics as well as epigenetics. We’re all completely different and I thought okay, well maybe, Chromatic is a frame of mind. And that is my frame of mind.”

Lady Gaga recorded much of Chromatica at her home studio — which was formerly owned by Frank Zappa — and worked alongside producers including Max Martin , BloodPop, and Tchami.

The album serves as the follow-up to her 2016 album, Joanne, as well as the soundtrack to 2018’s A Star is Born, which earned her an Academy Award.

Revisit the video for “Stupid Love” below.