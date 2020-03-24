Lady Gaga Postpones Release of New Album Chromatica

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is pushing back the release of her new album Chromatica.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this pandemic,” Gaga explains in a note posted to social media.



Chromatica was originally due out in two weeks’ time on April 10th. It will now arrive later in 2020 (an exact release date is still forthcoming).

Additionally, she’s postponed her April concert residency in Las Vegas. As of now, Gaga is “hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue,” and she also seems confident about her “Chromatica Ball” summer tour dates going forward as planned. You can get tickets to her upcoming shows here.

Elsewhere in the note, Gaga reveals she had planned to perform a secret set at Coachella prior to its own postponement.

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base… as a family… we are strong, we are loving, and we are the kindness punk. So I ask you practice kindness in these trying times,” Gaga writes to close her note.

“I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME!”