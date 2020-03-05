Lady Gaga Announces “The Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates

Lady Gaga

When it comes to promoting her new album, Lady Gaga looks to be taking a page from Taylor Swift. Rather than embark on a lengthy world tour, Gaga will stage a limited run of stadium shows this summer.

“The Chromatica Ball” consists of six shows taking place between July and August 2020. Specifically, Gaga will play the Stade de France in Paris; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; Fenway Park in Boston; Rogers Centre in Toronto; Wrigley Field in Chicago; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.



Tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, March 16th via Ticketmaster.

Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, arrives on April 10th. Revisit the video for her new single “Stupid Love” below.

Prior to launching “The Chromatica Ball”, Gaga will return to Las Vegas for another run of shows as part of her “Enigma” residency at the Park MGM. Fans can get tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Lady Gaga 2020 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas *

05/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas *

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas ^

05/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas ^

05/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas *

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas ^

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas *

05/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas *

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas ^

07/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/19 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

* = Enigma performance

^ = Jazz & Piano performance