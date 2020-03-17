Lamb of God Unleash New Song “Memento Mori”: Stream

Lamb of God, photo by Travis Shinn

Lamb of God have released another new song from their upcoming self-titled album, unveiling a video for the track “Memento Mori”.

As previously reported, Lamb of God’s self-titled effort will arrive on May 8th. “Memento Mori” follows the album’s first single, “Checkmate”, which was released last month.



While “Memento Mori” was written last year, singer Randy Blythe explained in a lengthy statement how the song can relate to the current world climate surrounding the coronavirus pandemic:

“There is a vast amount of indisputably real and depressingly negative occurrences happening across the globe. Currently, at the forefront of everyone’s mind is the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is a very real concern, and proper precautions need to be taken by EVERYONE in order to protect those most at risk – the elderly, infirm, and immunocompromised. It is indeed a scary time, but in this hyper-connected age with its 24/7 never-ending news cycle of atrocity, outrage and lurid click-bait headlines (not to mention ill-informed lunatics running amok and spreading misinformation and panic on social media), it is all too easy to lose sight of the fact that life is still carrying on, and good things do in fact still happen.

Months before the COVID-19 outbreak occurred, I wrote ‘Memento Mori’ as a reminder to myself to not be consumed by the omnipresent electronic harbingers of doom that surround us – cellphones, computers, and television screens. While these devices can be useful tools, and it is important to stay informed, it is equally important to remain engaged with the real, physical world we with live in, not just digitally filtered representations of reality.”

Musically, the track starts out with Blythe delivering clean vocals, with guitarist Mark Morton explaining, “Vocally, Randy heard the intro and said he instantly got a throwback Sisters of Mercy type vibe from it and he took off from there.”

As for the music video, Blythe explained the creative process as follows:

“I wrote the narrative music video treatment a few months ago to illustrate how warped and myopic our mental states can become when we fail to remain engaged with that reality — if all you pay attention to is catastrophe, then soon you will begin to see monsters everywhere you look. The actual monsters we used in the video are Sinisteria, a local Richmond, Virginia haunted house/dark performance troupe I met on the street at our annual Krampus Nacht parade. Richmond has a strong tradition of loud music and weird costumed monsters working hand in hand to make salient points (we are the birthplace of GWAR, after all), and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results.”

Lamb of God had to postpone their UK and European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are still scheduled to hit the road on a massive two-leg North American trek with Megadeth this summer and fall. Tickets for those shows are available here.

Watch the video for “Memento Mori” below, and pre-order Lamb of God via various outlets.