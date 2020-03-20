On Tonight’s Late Shift: Dub Techno, Ambiance, Tricky, Beth Gibbons, and Guided Meditation

Late Shift on Consequence of Sound Radio, artwork by Tyler Gasek

Late Shift returns with a new episode on Consequence of Sound Radio.

For the uninitiated, Late Shift is a weekly variety program that features DJ mixes, free jazz commercials, and songs grouped around a uniting theme. In the coming weeks, the series will bring mixes from Consequence’s favorite DJs and artists, as well as audio skits, original music, and the widest spectrum of sounds we can smush inside 90 minutes.



Keeping with the times, the Late Shift gets a little darker this week. Host Kevin McMahon brings together a mix of low end heavy ambient work from Earthen Sea, dub from the likes of Kode9 and DT-90, and an acoustic closing set featuring Beth Gibbons and Chicago’s Pete Willson, amongst others.

It all goes down tonight — Saturday, March 20th — at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT via Consequence of Sound Radio on Tunein. Stay tuned every other Friday for a rundown.