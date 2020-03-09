Lauv Joins Forces with BTS for New Single “Who”: Stream

Lauv with BTS

Over the last few years, American singer-songwriter Lauv has quietly worked with some of the most forward-looking names in pop. He wrote “Boys” for Charli XCX, collaborated with Troye Sivan on “i’m so tired…”, and helped BTS thank their fans with “Make It Right”. Now Jungkook and Jimin of BTS have returned the favor, teaming up with Lauv for his new single “Who”.

It’s a tale of a hot love gone cold. Lauv expresses the verses with a breathy staccato before tearing into the power-pop chorus with a piercing higher register. The accompanying music video is simple as can be, featuring Lauv seated at a wooden table in front of a neutral background. Unfortunately international superstars can’t be everywhere, and so when it comes time for Jungkook and Jimin to join in, Lauv merely puts his head down, the better to not distract from their scene-stealing vocal cameos. Check out “Who” below.



“Who” appears on Lauv’s new album ~how i’m feeling~. Later this month he’ll be hitting the road with tour stops at Osheaga, Tecate Pa’l Norte, and Lollapaloozas in Brasil, Argentina, and Chile. Tickets to all of his performances can be had here.

Recently, BTS have shared new videos for “Black Swan” and “ON”. They’ve been on a roll recently, which is why it was such a shame they had to cancel some tour dates over coronavirus concerns. They’re still coming to North America, though, and you can snag tickets here.